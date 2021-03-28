News

Nothing about Buhari promotes unity of Nigeria – Ohanaeze Youth Council

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   Comment(0)

The National President of the youth body of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a direct opposite of Nigeria’s unity through his actions and inactions.

Dismissing as false, a statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, who last Friday, said that: “Buhari is so passionate about Nigeria’s unity”, Igboayaka noted that Shehu is on a paid job and is therefore one of the aides that is endangering the unity of Nigeria through his sycophantic service to the president.

 

He pointed out that Buhari has divided Nigeria more than any other president in the history of the country, describing him as the most tribalistic president Nigeria has ever produced.

 

He noted that President Buhari and his cabal has violated the federal character principle with reckless abandon, leading Nigeria into the path of disintegration, adding that his high-handedness with tribal impunity contributed to the present ethnic crisis ravaging Nigeria.

