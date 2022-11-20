Nothing is wrong with same faith ticket, says Revd Owoyemi

The General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, (UACC), Revd James Bayo Owoyemi, has faulted the claim that same faith ticket is inimical to the development of the country, saying there is nothing wrong if the President and Vice President of Nigeria are from the same religious background.

Owoyemi, who was speaking with reporters during the annual convention of church held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said since those in the government would not govern any with holy books, but by the Constitution of the country, they could come from any religious background, once they abide by the dictates of the Constitution of the country and the oath of their offices.

The Cleric said religion and ethnicity should not be the yardsticks for the election of leaders in the country, but their antecedents and the ability to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

His words: “Nigeria needs the President that will rule with the fear of God. Nigeria is in this situation because our leaders are selfish. They are self-centered. The country is blessed with a lot of resources, but the leaders made things difficult for them.

“The issue of the same faith ticket is because people have lost faith in their leaders. Ordinarily, when we are talking about governance, it has nothing to do with religion; it has nothing to do with ethnicity. If ministers of the gospel are to remain in their field to preach while those in the government are to govern and we have a constitution that guides. It is not the Bible or Quran that guides the people in government. Every country has its constitution and when you rule with the fear of God, you follow the constitution.

“Government is beyond ethics and religion, they are two different things. Presently, we have a Christian who is the Vice President of Nigeria. He is even a pastor, what special benefits have come to the Christians because the Vice President is a pastor? He is performing his constitutional duties, people should vote according to their conscience. We should look at the antecedents of the people who are vying for the presidency.

“We are praying for Nigeria. We have told our people. They should not allow politicians to bribe their destinies, conscience and their future while the religious leaders will be praying for the success of the election.”

