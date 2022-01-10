Nothing ‘ll Separate Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that ethnicity, religionorclasscannot divide the country. Osinbajo disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Umar Farouk, Emir of Katagum after he attended the wedding of Fatima Adamu, daughter of Adamu Adamu, education minister, in Azare, Bauchi state. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, quoted the vice-president as saying: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class. “There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united. “Heaping praises on the Emir of Katagum Osinbajo said: “Katagum Emirate is a place where your royal highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.”
