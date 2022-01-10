News

Nothing ‘ll Separate Nigeria – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that ethnicity, religionorclasscannot divide the country. Osinbajo disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Umar Farouk, Emir of Katagum after he attended the wedding of Fatima Adamu, daughter of Adamu Adamu, education minister, in Azare, Bauchi state. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, quoted the vice-president as saying: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class. “There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united. “Heaping praises on the Emir of Katagum Osinbajo said: “Katagum Emirate is a place where your royal highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP c’ttee keeps zoning presidential ticket on hold

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved that the presidential ticket of the party will not be zoned yet. However, it also resolved that the North and the South should swap current party positions. This means the chairman will come from the North while the National Secretary will come from the […]
News

Biden ‘Summit for Democracy’ to rally nations against rising authoritarianism

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden will gather 111 world leaders in a virtual meeting dubbed the Summit for Democracy, in what Washington hopes will be a boost for global democracy threatened by an increase in authoritarian rulers. U.S. officials promise a year of action will follow the two-day conference but preparations have been overshadowed by questions over […]
News

Labour Party ‘ll address foundational challenges in Anambra- guber candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming election in Anambra State, Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo, has rallied the people of the state to vote for his party, as the party has concluded plans to finally address the foundational challenges in the state. He added that he and his party have developed strategies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica