Nothing must happen to Olawunmi – Yoruba group

A pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Egbe Omo Yoruba (EOYNA) has cautioned the Federal Government against the arrest of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi for exposing the sponsors of bandits and Boko Haram in the country. The group also advised the Federal Government to look at the issues raised by Olawunmi rather than planning to arrest or silence him using the power of coercion. Olawunmi, a retired military intelligence officer, had in an interview indicted some serving governors, senators and influential citizens as sponsors of bandits and Boko Haram in the country. This development had made the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to invite him for questioning.

However, in a statement signed by the President, Egbe Omo Yoruba, basedin North America, Mr Durojaye Odimayo Akindutire yesterday, the group said nothing untoward must happen to the retired naval officer. The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the current insecurity in the country by going after identified sponsors of insurgency instead of hounding Olawunmi. Akindutire said if President Buhari wanted to fight insecurity seriously and genuinely, he should go after the sponsors of insurgency, who had so far remained untouchable. EOYNA referred to Olawunmi’s revelation that the sponsors of the insurgency were well known to security agencies in the country, but that they were being shielded by some people in authority.

Our Reporters

