Nothing should happen to Bishop Kukah –Christian leaders

Prominent Christian leaders in the Northern part of the country have warned that no harm must befall the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto, Hassan Mathew Kukah.

The warning came as the leaders’ reaction following Jama’atu Nasril Islam (NJI’s) recent castigation of the Bishop and string worded declaration by that Islamic group which did not mince words in saying that the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, whose duty post is situated in heartland of Islam, is no longer welcomed in their territory.

On January 7 papers went to town with an article credited to the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III-led group, in which JNI described the Christmas message of the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, as “irresponsible, seditious and a poisoned arrow fired at the heart of Islam”.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, had said: “By this and his several similar inane attacks against Islam and the Muslims, the Bishop has lost the friendship and the hospitality of the entire Muslim populace.

“How can the Muslims ever trust a man who smiles at their faces in the day and holds a dagger against them in the night? How can the Muslims continue to be hospitable to the one who proves to be ingrate many times over?

How can the Muslims be comfortable in associating with a bitterly vindictive person disguised in the garb of religious clergy?” The statement further warned that, “Bishop Kukah should not take Muslims’ kindness for timidity or foolishness.”

However, reacting to the NJI’s statement, former President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Dr Jeremiah Gado, warned that no harm should befall Bishop Kukah, pointing out if JNI is looking for those who are denigrating Islam the body should look inward.

He insisted that the reaction of JNI is expected because according to Gado: “The people denigrating Islam are always looking for a scape goat and they think they have found it in the Bishop.”

He added: “Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact some of us pastors are of the opinion the Bishop panders too much to Muslims or the Islamic religion. As far as denigration of the Islamic is concerned, Muslims should look within.

“Those who denigrate Islam are those who at the slightest provocation they issue threats in defence of Islam as if Islam is not capable of handling the truth. The best way to defend a lion is to let it loose and not to try and cage it as is the case with JNI. Rather than coming out to defend Islam, let it show how the religion of Islam handles the truth.”

He continued: “The second way Islam is being denigrated is exactly what Buhari is doing now. Just compare his appointments with previous governments. Barely three months after Obasanjo came to power the North started crying they were being marginalised.

But look at how Buhari and some governors from the north, how they are giving Islam a bad name denigrating their religion. The distribution of palliatives, appointments, etc. all is skewed towards Muslims. This clearly shows that Muslims look only after Muslims.

“JNI should face Boko Haram who shows the only way to convert is by force, that Islam cannot handle other religions.” Dr. Gado finds a soul mate in the Global Mission Leader, Peace and Social Justice Advocate, The Rev Gideon Para-Mallam. He described Bishop Kukah as a man of peace and an avowed inter-faith advocate.

His words: “I have read both his Christmas homily and the reaction of JNI. I understood their point that if Kukah is addressing issues of miss-governance in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari, he should stick to such and not blame it on the Muslims because the President is a Muslim.

However, Kukah’s homily did not ‘attack’ Islam as they are portraying.” Para-Mallam continued: “JNI went into history of how Bishop Kukah has tried to discredit Islam when he was speaking at late Governor Patrick Yakowa’s funeral in November 2012. Why is it only now, 2021 that they are speaking out? Their timing is unhelpful. We need to avoid what I usually describe as ‘borrowed fights’ syndrome.

JNI’s statement appears to confirm the reaction of the Presidency and take it further. “JNI needs to avoid any attempt to convert this issue into a Muslim vs. ‘Kukah fight’ or worst still Christian fight. I note equally with deep appreciation JNI’s call for restraint to Muslims.

This is where I will also appeal that nothing untoward should happen to Bishop Kukah for daring to speak his mind on the unfortunate insecurity situation confronting Nigeria to which all of us: Christians and Muslims alike have sadly become victims.”

When the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was approached for their reaction, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the National President, Bayo Oladeji, said: “No comment.” However, a highly placed CAN national staff wondered when it became a crime to speak the truth to power in Nigeria. “We at CAN are waiting and watching,” he said.

Also the President of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria and the Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan said he has not been able to access the NJI report; adding “So I have not been able to comment on it.”

For his own part, reverted theologian and expert in Social Ethics, Professor Yessufu Turaki, said that besides being a scholar, he does not join issues with Islamic leaders because according to Turaki the Islamic leaders do not understand him when he speaks and that they belong to different poles.

