Nothing Will Happen Before, After May 29th – Methodist Prelate

Fears being entertained across the country over the inauguration of Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President come May 29th were doused by the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba when he stated that nothing would happen before during and after the swearing-in.

He further warned that Nigerians should not allow the country to meet the fate of what is currently happening in Sudan and Kenya respectively, adding that the entire citizens should join hands to move the country forward.

Aba who disclosed this at the inauguration of the Methodist Diocese of Awka and presentation of Sir Ifeanyi Douglas Mba as the Bishop contended that whatever may have happened in the last general election, Nigerians should put the past behind them and move forward.

“Nothing would happen and nothing is going to happen. We Nigerians should be able to love our country. Are we happy with what is happening in Sudan?

“Are we happy with what is happening in Kenya? I left Kenya last week and last Friday the news told us that about 89 individuals were buried as an act of cultism or whatever the Kenyan government is saying is that it is an act of terrorism but it has gone beyond ordinary cultism”

“So all that I am saying is that every Nigerian must have what we call shock absorber and we must agree to take our Nation to the next level”

“Do you know that Nigeria is the hope of the African continent? When they see us. other Nations in Africa call us their father and why must we not act like fathers to these Nations and so we must leave by example”

After all we say that we are the giant of Africa then we must leave by what we are. So am only asking that on that day it is just a normal day, a day of democracy in Nigeria”

“All we know is that one person must be there and not two persons at a time and I want to believe that yes whether we are right or wrong we must join hands to build a better Nigeria for the future especially Nigerians yet unborn and we must fight for our future”

“We must provide a credible society for them. So we are talking about May 29th and our problem is that we have no problem.

“We have been with these politicians and for long and they have what they call no permanent friend, no permanent emery but permanent interest ”

“They are only looking for permanent interest and we must not create trouble for this country and we must not sound the drum of war.

“All we know is that God is with us and God loves Nigeria and God will keep Nigeria together,” he said

Speaking earlier the newly ordained Bishop of Awka Diocese Rt Rev Moses Onyekachi Nwakamma called for the spirit of ecumenism among the Christian community nothing that the issue of denomination should not create a division among the followers of Christ.

Nwakamma further urged the clergy to win soles for God as shepherds in the vibe yard of God lamenting that most people who call themselves church leaders have been using the name of God to perpetrate love for materialism instead of spreading the word of God.