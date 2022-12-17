Nothing wrong with activists who are partisan –Olokooba

An activist of several years standing, Rasaq Olookoba has thrown his hat into the ring by endorsing the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO he talked about his decision to back the governor and why all Nigerians must be involved in the electioneering process. Excerpts:

You are a well-known activist but recently you were reported to have endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s second term bid. Does that suggest that you have abandoned activism and embraced politics? I think we (in the civil society community) should learn to take part in politics. Enough of sitting on the fence, which we have been doing in the past and this led us to float a group to campaign for his re-election bid. The highest aspiration of any form of activism is to attain power whether you do it by forging an alliance with the political class or you take active part in politics as a gladiator. There is great correlation between activism and partisan politics. Many of us in the civil society community who are averse to partisan politics seem to have read their theories upside down. The aim of any political activism is the attainment of power. What we are doing is in line with that philosophy. This is specifically for this electioneering period. What we have been doing since 1999 till date has been to forge alliance with the political class in moments like these during the period of electioneering. We have always forged working relationships with the ruling tendencies in Lagos because of the nature and the content of their manifesto. Haven said that, when Governor Sanwo-Olu came on board, we supported him and we are willing to support him again. The message we are sending to the people is that they should make sure that their fate is decided by those who have the right prerequisite for good governance. We mustn’t be complacent or careless to allow people who lack leadership skills and ability to take over power. Was there any form of appraisal that your group conducted before you settled for the choice of Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu out of the list of those aspiring to lead the state? Yes! We organized an integrity test for all those jostling for the governorship and he came first out of the lot. Others too did very well because we discovered that they too have the capacity to perform in office but we must always go for the best. One thing we note is the fact that the governor has continued with the tradition of those before him who had ensured that Lagos became conducive to those living there irrespective of where they came from. The thinking is that when you have something working for you, there is no need for you to look for something else in terms of experimenting. Could you tell us some key areas where you feel that the current government has done well to deserve a second term of office? There was a little bit of skepticism surrounding his emergence as governor, initially, the civil servants withdrew their goodwill and hardly had he settled down than the issue of Covid 19 pandemic came. He did a lot to weather the storms that came his way to deliver on good governance that has made Lagos a mega city that we all see today. He has done so much to manage a city with a population of about 25 million people. At the level and pace of development in Lagos, it would amount to taking a great risk to replace the current governor with another person next year. Security is a key criterion for measuring achievement of government and this is one key accomplishment of the current governor. We should commend him (Sanwo-Olu) for ensuring that Lagos is safe despite growing insecurity in many parts of the country. So far, you have seen virtually all the political parties going about with the campaigns with almost zero security breach. With his accomplishment is security, the government has been able to achieve a lot in other critical areas. Will this alliance only work for Governor Sanwo-Olu or will also campaign for other candidates of the APC? Everybody knows that once you have the leader of a process, which the governor is, our belief is that we should ensure that the team that makes things work must come back. I mean all the candidates such as those contesting for the Senate, the Lower House and the Lagos State House of Assembly. Lagos is working because collectively, the team is good. We will campaign for candidates for the National Assembly because they are expected to help the governor to attract useful and impactful projects to Lagos State. For instance, some federal ministers are consulting with one another in helping Lagos State realize its ambition of building the Fourth Mainland Bridge. This is due mainly to the groundwork of members of the National Assembly from Lagos who are elected on the platform of the APC. This could not have been possible if they were from different political parties. That suggests that your group is also campaigning for the Presidential Candidate of the APC too? That is given! When you appraise what has happened in Lagos, what comes to mind is that this is the exact picture of what you want for Nigeria because when you look at Lagos, it has evolved a model that the country should copy from and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at the heart of those directing the successful trajectory of the model which has become a model of some sorts. We have recommended the same model to the Federal Government. What is the model, we are urging that all arms and segments of government must complement one another the way it is being done in Lagos.

