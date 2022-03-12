Nothing wrong with new dress code for policewomen –Presidency source

A dependable source in the presidency, who preferred anonymity because he was not officially authorized to speak on the controversies around the new dress code for police women by the Inspector General of Police, has said that there was nothing wrong with the approval.

The source said the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba could not have unilaterally announced the new code without consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari even as he admitted that the Police Council had not sat for such a long time. On whether the Police Council has endorsed the scarf for policewomen as approved by the IG, the source said “I can’t tell you categorically that the Council, as a body, has approved the scarf and other adornment for policewomen. You know that the Council has not met for quite some time. But you know that the Police IG is always consulting with the President. At least you can bear witness that he’s always coming around. He may have discussed the issue with the President in the course of his consultations.

