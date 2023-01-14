Nothingham vs Leicester: Awoniyi bids to sustain Forest’s saviour status

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi hasn’t lit up the English Premier League with goals but the Nigeria international has risen up on big occasions to earn his side, Nottingham Forest, a precious haul of points in this campaign, and The Tricky Trees will count on the former Liverpool prospect for another victory today (Saturday) against visiting Leicester City. For clubs fighting against relegation, having a striker who can reliably find the net is a valuable weapon indeed. Nottingham Forest put their faith in Awoniyi being that man when forking out £17 million to land the 25-year-old Nigerian from Union Berlin last summer.

So far, the former Liverpool prospect has not proven to be the reliable scorer that Forest crave. Awoniyi’s record of four goals in 16 Premier League appearances does not look like a particularly impressive return at first glance. Yet three of those four goals have been the solitary strike in 1-0 victories, including when he netted on his home debut against West Ham. Then, after a run of nine league games without a win, the Super Eagles international netted a memorable winner at the City Ground against Liverpool — the club where he was registered between 2015 and 2021. In their most recent top-flight outing, Awoniyi again scored the crucial goal in a 1-0 win at Southampton, which earned Forest their first away victory of the season.

While it would obviously be preferable for the striker to have returned more goals, his habit of popping up at the crucial moment is one not to be underestimated. Aside from the sheer weight of goals scored, his qualities seemed perfect for a team that were likely to be on the back foot in the Premier League. Union Berlin did not enjoy much possession in the Bundesliga either, so the Nigerian filled the role of a fast, skillful, and strong forward in an attack that mainly saw action through swift transitions. Awoniyi also possessed g o o d m o v e – ment in the box and was a precise finisher.

Throw in his willingness to press when the opposition has the ball and you have a perfect striker for a counter-attacking team. The question of whether the move to Forest suited Awoniyi is still up for debate, though. Manager Steve Cooper has many options at his disposal and was always likely to tinker with things in the season’s early months to try and find a winning formula. Awoniyi has only started nine games in the Premier League this season and has been substituted on every occasion.

Taking that into account, his contribution of four goals suddenly looks a lot more impressive. Cooper has started with the No9 in each of Forest’s last three Premier League games and was rewarded with the recent winner against Southampton. The Tricky Trees enter the weekend’s fixtures occupying 15th place in the table with 17 points to their name – two clear of Everton in the relegation section – and recording three wins, a draw, and two defeats from six post-World Cup games certainly marks a mini turnaround in fortunes.

Furthermore, Cooper’s steadily-improving side – whose raft of summer signings are belatedly appearing to gel – have now gone unbeaten in seven successive home games across all tournaments, during which time Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have all failed to prevail with Awoniyi playing a big part in the resurgence.

The striker was not part of the team that progressed in the Carabao Cup as they defeated Wolves via penalties on Wednesday due to the knock he suffered in the 1-0 win at Southampton and the coach will be hoping he shrugs off the groin issues to return to the starting line up against the Foxes. One thing is clear, if Cooper keeps faith with Awoniyi when fit, everything points to the coach being further rewarded.

