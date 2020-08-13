Metro & Crime

Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion’, arrested in C’River

A notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey (30), aka ‘Lion’, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members.
Bassey, who was nabbed by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed to the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with two locally made pistols.
According to the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jomoh, Bassey and his gang members had last month kidnapped Mrs. Ekwele Ignatius Agube, wife of a Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Ignatius Agube and killed Mrs. Agube’s aide, Mrs. Glory Akpama only to release the judge’s wife after 15 days.
“Sequel to the kidnapping of Mrs. Ekwele Ignatius Agube, wife to Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Ignatius Agube, and killing of her aide, Mrs. Glory Akpama and her subsequent release after 15 days, IRT operatives attached to the FIB arrested six of the notorious kidnappers including the gang leader, and recovered two locally made pistols.
“Others arrested along with Bassey include: Edet Ebe (29); Christopher Efaeyo alias Starlite (28);Bassey Effiong alias Lion (30); Etim Effiong (30) as well as Louis Otu Bassey (35).”
Similarly, the Police arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Kingsley Hanson with 34 raps of substances suspected to be cocaine.
According to the Commissioner: “During interrogation, the said Kenneth confessed he was selling it for his master with weekly wages of N15,000.”
Altogether, about 34 suspected criminals and cultists were paraded on Thursday by the state’s Police Command.

