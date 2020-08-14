Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion,’ held for judge’s wife’s abduction

A 30-year-old notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey aka Lion, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members. Bassey, who was apprehended by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed in the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with two locally-made pistols. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jomoh, said Bassey and his gang members had last month kidnapped Mrs. Ekwele Ignatius Agube, wife of a Court of Appeal judge, Justice Ignatius Agube and killed her aide, Mrs. Glory Akpama, only to release the judge’s wife after 15 days.

He said: “Sequel to the kidnapping of Mrs. Ekwele Ignatius Agube, wife to Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Ignatius Agube, and killing of her aide, Mrs. Glory Akpama, and her subsequent release after 15 days, IRT operatives attached to the FIB arrested six of the notorious kidnappers, including the gang leader, and recovered two locally-made pistols.”

Others arrested along with Bassey are Edet Ebe (29), Christopher Efaeyo alias Starlite (28), Etim Effiong (30) as well as Louis Otu Bassey (35). Similarly, the police arrested a 19-year-old suspect, Kenneth Kingsley Hanson, with 34 raps of substances suspected to be cocaine. “During interrogation, the said Kenneth confessed he is selling for his master with weekly wages of N15,000,” Jomoh said. Altogether, about 34 suspected criminals and cultists were paraded yesterday by the police.

