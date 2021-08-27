Notorious militia leader beheaded in Cross River

Clement James, Calabar

A militia leader, who was noted for tormenting the people of Oku Bushuyu in particular and the entire Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State in general, Thomas Obi Tawo alias ‘General Iron’, has been beheaded.

Our reporter learnt that Tawo was killed by a vigilante group in his community on Thursday during a fierce gun duel.

Before his death, he was accused of masterminding various acts of terror against his people, including burning alive those he considered witches, and an attempt to murder a PDP Chieftain, Rt Hon Mark Obi, for allegedly refusing to defect to the All Progressives Congress(APC), just like other appointees were doing.

Recall that Obi, a former Special Adviser to Ayade on administration, escaped death by whiskers last month after receiving several machete cuts from the dreaded ‘General Iron’.

Although there was no official confirmation at the time of this report, a reliable source in the community said: “I can confirm to you that ‘General Iron’ has been killed. He died yesterday (Thursday) during a gun battle in the bush with vigilante groups in the community.”

The source said soldiers deployed to the community after ‘General Iron’ almost killed Rt Hon Obi, were withdrawn after Tawo went into hiding but that the vigilante group vowed to pay ‘Iron’ with his own coins anytime he resurfaced.

