Metro & Crime

Notorious rapist arrested in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

Dominic Adewole ASABA A combined team of policemen and military men has apprehended a 35-year-old suspected serial rapist cum armed robber, Ovie Michael, at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The suspect operated on a motorcycle in the polytechnic town. Michael would pick young girls as passengers and take them into the bush at night along the road, rape and thereafter dispossess them of their personal belongings.

 

The state Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, said in Asaba yesterday that the arrest of the suspect followed a series of intelligence gathering by the men of Oghara Division on him. He said: “The suspect would rob them of their belongings and forcibly have unlawful carnal knowledge of them while  threatening them with a dagger.

 

“A combined team of Police and Army personnel swung into action and arrested Ovie Michael, 35 years old.

 

When arrested, nine handsets of different makes, including that of his last victim who called and reported to the police, were recovered from him.

 

“An Iphone valued at N400,000, nine female handbags, two pairs of eyeglasses, five phone chargers, two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and 13 Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards were recovered from him.”

 

Bright said some vigilantes led by Kess Opia reported that one of their members, Monday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘I defiled minor after pastor cast spell on me’

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 67-year-old man, James Olajoyetan, arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, has told detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he committed the act after a pastor cast a spell on him.   The suspect was said to have allegedly defiled the girl when she came to celebrate Sallah with her visually […]
Metro & Crime

Omozuwa: Six held for UNIBEN student’s rape, murder inside church

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Four months after police in Edo State have arrested suspected killers of a 22-year-old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. Omozuwa, a 100 level of Microbiology, was gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin. The General Overseer of the RCCG, […]
Metro & Crime

We await youth reps to commence proceedings, says Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State, Monday said that it was waiting for the two nominated representatives of the youths in order to begin proceedings. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier inaugurated the panel at the State House, Marina, Lagos. The panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica