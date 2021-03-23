Notorious rapist arrested in Delta

Dominic Adewole ASABA A combined team of policemen and military men has apprehended a 35-year-old suspected serial rapist cum armed robber, Ovie Michael, at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect operated on a motorcycle in the polytechnic town. Michael would pick young girls as passengers and take them into the bush at night along the road, rape and thereafter dispossess them of their personal belongings.

The state Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, said in Asaba yesterday that the arrest of the suspect followed a series of intelligence gathering by the men of Oghara Division on him. He said: “The suspect would rob them of their belongings and forcibly have unlawful carnal knowledge of them while threatening them with a dagger.

“A combined team of Police and Army personnel swung into action and arrested Ovie Michael, 35 years old.

When arrested, nine handsets of different makes, including that of his last victim who called and reported to the police, were recovered from him.

“An Iphone valued at N400,000, nine female handbags, two pairs of eyeglasses, five phone chargers, two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and 13 Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards were recovered from him.”

Bright said some vigilantes led by Kess Opia reported that one of their members, Monday

