Notorious trafficker arrested in Katsina

Police hold stolen cows' buyers

 

Detectives have arrested an alleged notorious member of a human trafficking syndicate, Abubakar Habibu, terrorising Katsina State. The suspect, it was learnt, was arrested based on intelligence at a police check point on Kongolom, Daura Road on August 11, about 4:30a.m.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect had been on the police wanted list for human trafficking for a long time before he was arrested. Isah said the case of Abubakar had been under investigation by the command.

 

According to him, the suspect is specialised in conveying victims on motorcycles across the Nigerian boarder to Niger Republic.

 

He said: “Whenever they cross their victims to Niger Republic, they would then cross such victims to Libya and from there to Europe. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

 

Also, a 40-year-old man, Abdulahi Seidu, was arrested at Gobirawa village for allegedly buying arrest of Seidu by the operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), another suspect identified as Jafaru (50) was also apprehended.

 

The PPRO said, in the course of investigation, the two suspects confessed to have received the cows from the bandits at the Faskari Local Government Area, bordering Kaduna State with intent to dispose the cows off.

 

Isah, however, said investigation was still ongoing in the matter

