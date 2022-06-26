Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Super Eagles star, Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest have signed Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee in the region of £17.5m.

The 24-year-old joins Forest from the Bundesliga club on a five-year deal and becomes the newly-promoted Premier League side’s first international signing of the summer. Awoniyi scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season.

His 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches also helped Union Berlin secure a fifth-place finish and qualification for the Europa League for the first time since 2001/2002. “I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest,” Awoniyi said following his move to The City Ground.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.”

Having represented Nigeria at U17s, U20s and U23s level, Awoniyi won the first of his three caps for Nigeria against the Central African Republic in October 2021 and scored his first goal against Sudan in January at the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

