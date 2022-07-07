News

NOUN: 60-year-old ex-inmate graduates with 2nd Class

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The Anambra State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service was yesterday agog following the presentation of certificate of graduation to a former inmate, Livinus Ugwu, by the management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Ugwu, who was discharged from the Correctional Centre in 2018 after serving a 21-year jail term graduated with Second Class Lower in Peace and Conflict Resolution. The visibly excited 60- year old man attributed his exploits to his commitment and dedication, even as he expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Correctional Service and NOUN for the opportunity given to him to advance his educational pursuit. He urged the inmates not to allow their present conditiontoconstituteabarrier, but to see it as a stepping stone to their advancement in life. He said: “The world gathered today because of a one-time inmate like me. I learnt so many things while in prison, including tailoring and laundry because I brought myself low. “I thank officers of the Correctional Service and the open universityforthe opportunity. They were so passionate. They took us like their own children. I started from Warri before I was moved to Onitsha, whereI startedwith adult education.”

 

Our Reporters

