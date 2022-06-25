NOUN graduates 1,229 prison inmates, enrolls 600,000 students

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) said that the Open Distance Learning (ODL) has so far graduated no fewer than 1,229 inmates from various Correctional Centres across the country that passed through the distance learning programme.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, disclosed this yesterday at the Lagos Office of the Open Distance Learning (ODL) institution, saying at least 25 of the inmates graduated during the last convocation of the university. Meanwhile, addressing journalists as part of activities to close the 69th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council of the university, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, said the university currently has about 600,000 students, the largest in Africa, with over 150,000 active students, saying that the university in the next six years would hit the one million students mark set for the institution. The former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), who stated that the Council would had resolved to it will continue to do its best to ensure that the students’ enrollment hits one million, as part of mandate of the university, lauded the Senate and management for keeping faith with the six flagship programmes of the university.

The Pro-Chancellor, who noted that the first set of the university Law graduates that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) granted approval to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School performed excellently well, said their performance had proved to the world that NOUN is a university with the capacity to run quality law programmes. Okebukola, however, expressed the optimism that the Council of Legal Education would allow the remaining Law graduates to enroll in the Law School in due course, even as he lauded the Council and the authorities of the Nigerian Law School for the opportunity.

