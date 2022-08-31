News

NOUN, NUC train 271 VCs, DAPs, others on strategic planning

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have graduated the fifth set of participants in the series of capacity building activities aimed at strengthening implementation of the 2019 to 2023 Blueprint on the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria. The training programme is one of the thrusts of the Rasheed Revolution in the Nigerian university system. Module 5 of the training which was conducted between July 18 and August 29, was on theory and practice of strategic planning and was designed to reposition Nigerian universities for delivery of quality education through the implementation of well-designed strategic plans. A total of 271 Vice- Chancellors, Deputy Vice- Chancellors, Directors of Academic Planning, senior academics and staff of NUC and NOUN graduated from the eight-week course yesterday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Tino Taupe Became Europe’s Fastest-Growing Network Marketer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, the notion of work continues to be expanded and disrupted by career options that didn’t even exist a mere 20 years ago. This rise has contributed to roles that are primarily based on the Internet, and Tino Taupe’s work is one of such jobs. The 29-year-old Austrian, co-founder of […]
News

Journalists initiate measures to end discrimination against PLWD

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The journey to end discrimination against people living with disabilities in Nigeria yesterday gained more mileage with an initiative, Journalists for Disability Inclusion (J4DI). The group, at the induction of members in Abuja, said the new platform was conceived to create awareness on the plight of persons with disabilities and also promote inclusion in all […]
News

159 killed, 1,572 injured in 850 FCT crashes in 11 months – FRSC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Saturday said a total of 850 road traffic crashes were recorded in the FCT resulting in 159 deaths and 1,572 injuries between January and November.   The Sector Commander, RS7.1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Oga Ochi, disclosed this at the 2021 Special Marshal Sectorial Workshop in Abuja. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica