NOUN, NUC train 271 VCs, DAPs, others on strategic planning

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have graduated the fifth set of participants in the series of capacity building activities aimed at strengthening implementation of the 2019 to 2023 Blueprint on the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria. The training programme is one of the thrusts of the Rasheed Revolution in the Nigerian university system. Module 5 of the training which was conducted between July 18 and August 29, was on theory and practice of strategic planning and was designed to reposition Nigerian universities for delivery of quality education through the implementation of well-designed strategic plans. A total of 271 Vice- Chancellors, Deputy Vice- Chancellors, Directors of Academic Planning, senior academics and staff of NUC and NOUN graduated from the eight-week course yesterday.
Related Articles
How Tino Taupe Became Europe’s Fastest-Growing Network Marketer
As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, the notion of work continues to be expanded and disrupted by career options that didn’t even exist a mere 20 years ago. This rise has contributed to roles that are primarily based on the Internet, and Tino Taupe’s work is one of such jobs. The 29-year-old Austrian, co-founder of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Journalists initiate measures to end discrimination against PLWD
The journey to end discrimination against people living with disabilities in Nigeria yesterday gained more mileage with an initiative, Journalists for Disability Inclusion (J4DI). The group, at the induction of members in Abuja, said the new platform was conceived to create awareness on the plight of persons with disabilities and also promote inclusion in all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
159 killed, 1,572 injured in 850 FCT crashes in 11 months – FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Saturday said a total of 850 road traffic crashes were recorded in the FCT resulting in 159 deaths and 1,572 injuries between January and November. The Sector Commander, RS7.1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Oga Ochi, disclosed this at the 2021 Special Marshal Sectorial Workshop in Abuja. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)