NOUN, NUC train 271 VCs, DAPs, others on strategic planning

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have graduated the fifth set of participants in the series of capacity building activities aimed at strengthening implementation of the 2019 to 2023 Blueprint on the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria. The training programme is one of the thrusts of the Rasheed Revolution in the Nigerian university system. Module 5 of the training which was conducted between July 18 and August 29, was on theory and practice of strategic planning and was designed to reposition Nigerian universities for delivery of quality education through the implementation of well-designed strategic plans. A total of 271 Vice- Chancellors, Deputy Vice- Chancellors, Directors of Academic Planning, senior academics and staff of NUC and NOUN graduated from the eight-week course yesterday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...