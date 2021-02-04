News

NOUN set up 16 study centres in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Senate Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, has in conjunction with the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN) facilitatedthe establishment16studycentres in 13 local government areas of Kano State to reduce the hardship experienced by his people in securing university admission. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdallah Uba-Adamu, said the Federal Government had established 16 study centres in the state to make tertiary education available for the downtrodden.

Uba-Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano at the inauguration of 13 centres facilitated by the senator representing Kano North senatorial district, Senator Barau Jibrin. According to Uba-Adamu, the centres were in addition to the three earlier established by the Federal Government in the state. He explained that the decentralisation of the NOUN centres was to give every local government in the country access to university education.

The outgoing vice-chancellor commended the senator for facilitating the establishment of the centres and for providing them with 10 buses to ensure effective operation at the centres. Inaugurating one of the centres in Rimin Gado Local Government Area, Governor Ganduje commended the Federal Government and the senator for providing such centres.

According to him, the establishment of the centres was a welcome development as it would assist in complementing his efforts on the education sector in the state. The governor further commended Jibrin for also securing employment for 11 people from the state in the university, calling on other lawmakers from the state to redouble their efforts.

