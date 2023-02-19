Nourishment

1 Peter 2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby.) The young convert must be nutured and nourished through the word of God.

He must be fed step by step with the teaching of God’s word that will produce growth. There is the milk, Meat and bone of the word and the milk is what is needed by the convert.

The a.b.c of the Christian faith must be well explained to the convert. He must really know what salvation is all about and how to grow in the way of Christ.

PROTECTION 1st Thess. 3:5 “For this cause, when l could no longer forbear, l sent to know your faith , lest by some means the temper have tempted you, and our labour be in vain.” The convert must be thoroughly protected from the attack of the enemy or else he may backslide and be lost back into the world. He must be protected from false teachings, unholy associations, satanic temptations and also persecutions.

The enemy is out there to confront the new convert. Protection through prayer, teaching of the word, Spiritual counsel must be given to the convert. The Scripture in (I Thess 3:5 shows the concern of Paul in sending Timothy to follow-up on the converts and make sure that they are not tempted and fall back into sin and the world. The devil is the believers adversary and accuser and he will not allow the convert to go.

He will try to deceive, tempt, threaten and confront the convert who must be thoroughly prepared and equipped to stand against the wiles of the devil and overcome.

TRAINING – The convert must be trained in the things of the Spirit so that he can be useful in the kingdom of God He must be trained in the Art of prayer, witnessing, service in the Kingdom. Training talks about the How to’s of the things of the kingdom. Training involves showing him how to do and carry out Spiritual principles and practice.

WAYS OF DOING FOLLOW – UP In the ministry of Paul the Apostle follow-up was done through four ways. (1)through personal return visits to the converts. (Acts 14:21-22 “And when they had preached the gospel to that city, and had taught many, they returned” (1st Thess 2:7and 11 But we were gentle among you, even as a nurse cherisheth her children again to Lyststra, and to Isonium, and Antioch, Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.”) (Acts 15:36)

“And some days after Paul said unto Barnabos, let us go again and visit our brethen in every city where we have preached the word of the Lord, and see how they do.”

They made return visits to confirm the souls of the converts and also to see how they aer doing in the Lord. (2) Paul prayed regularly for his convert. (Romans 1:9 For God is my witness, whom l serve with my Spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing l make mention of you always in my prayers; ) (Ephesians 1:16 “Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers,”)

(3)Paul wrote letters to the converts and taught them through the letters how they can grow and mature. This led to the Epistles in the Bible. (4)Paul sent others to minister to them when he could no t go. (l Thess 3:1-2 “WHEREFORE when we could no longer forbear, we thought it good to be left at Athens alone. And sent Timothy our brother, and minister of God, and our fellow-labourer in the gospel Christ, to establish you and to comfort you concerning your faith.”)

The responsibility of follow-up and Discipling of the converts is the responsibility of every believer in Christ. We are commanded to go and make disciples and it means also been ready to follow-up the converts and disciple them.

Who are you discipling ? or who is discipling you ? Many souls have gone back because there were nobody to disciple them. All of us are more concerned about self and have left the young convert uncared for. l believe this bleds the heart of God. For the church to grow and be able to fulfil the Great commission disciplemaking must be done by every believer in the Church.

