Nourry’s Statues Also Breathe opens in Lagos

An exhibition, unveiling a major project undertaken in collaboration with the families of the Chibok girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria in 2014 by the sculptor, Prune Nourry and the Department of Fine and Applied Arts of the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile- Ife, opens today, in Lagos at Art Twenty One, before travelling across Africa, Europe and America. Inspired by the ancient Ife terracotta heads, titled; Statues Also Breathe, this collaboration, the organisers stated, aims to raise awareness about the plight of the Chibok girls who are still missing while highlighting the global struggle for girls’ education.

After meeting the Chibok families to conceive the project, Nourry was entrusted with portraits of their missing daughters, which she used as inspiration for eight heads sculpted in clay – creating portraits of the high school girls’ images in the style of iconic ancestral Ife head of the region. From these eight original sculptures then molded, 108 heads were cast in clay sourced from Ile-Ife, by potters from a female potter’s community in the Yoruba town of Ilorin and students of Obafemi Awolowo University.

On September 30, 2022, a one-day workshop was held at the university; 108 students sculpted and transformed each head into unique sculptures, using portraits of the missing girls. A delegation of mothers of the Chibok girls and some of the girls who escaped Boko Haram’s captivity were also in attendance, in honour of their friends and loved ones depicted in the sculptures.

 

