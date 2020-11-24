Nov 27: Oyetola, Aregbesola may hold parallel celebration

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, may hold a parallel celebration come Friday, November 27.

Oyetola, who will be two years in office on November 27 has not disclosed the venue of his celebration but political aides belived to be loyal to Aregbesola have vowed to celebrate 10 years of progressives in Osun on that day.

Political aides to former Governor Aregbesola have beensharing theirprogramme for the day on social media.

One of the programmes slated for November 27 by some people believed to be loyal to Aregbesola reads: “Special Invitation to a Public Lecture as Part of the Effort to Deepen Political Education and Mobilization in our Party.”

The public lecture titled “Ten Years of Uninterrupted Progressive Government in Osun.” It was said to be facilitated by the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly

