News

Nov 27: Oyetola, Aregbesola may hold parallel celebration

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, may hold a parallel celebration come Friday, November 27.

Oyetola, who will be two years in office on November 27 has not disclosed the venue of his celebration but political aides belived to be loyal to Aregbesola have vowed to celebrate 10 years of progressives in Osun on that day.

 

Political aides to former Governor Aregbesola have beensharing theirprogramme for the day on social media.

 

One of the programmes slated for November 27 by some people believed to be loyal to Aregbesola reads: “Special Invitation to a Public Lecture as Part of the Effort to Deepen Political Education and Mobilization in our Party.”

 

The public lecture titled “Ten Years of Uninterrupted Progressive Government in Osun.” It was said to be facilitated by the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trump will be ‘fumigated out’ of White House if he loses election – Pelosi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump will be “fumigated out” of the White House if he refuses to leave following the presidential election, according to the top US Democrat. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Republican president that he will have to vacate the White House if he loses on November 3, reports Sky News. “There is a […]
News Top Stories

Declare emergency on security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.   The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of […]
News Top Stories

UAE gives Nigerians with expired visa Aug 17 ultimatum to leave

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…tightens immigration policy Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whose visa had expired have been given till August 17 to leave or face the consequences of the law. The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has therefore urged Nigerians still in the country with expired visas to use the emergency evacuation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: