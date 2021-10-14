Nov 6: Anambra indigenes in Delta endorse Ozigbo

As the momentum continues to gather towards November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, indigenes of the state living in Delta State have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Valentine Ozigbo.

The PDP flag-bearer was endorsed at a town hall meeting with indigenes of Anambra State in the neighbouring Delta State. The town hall meeting was hosted by a support group, under the aegis of Friends of Val Ozigbo at Asaba, the Delta State capitalonOctober11, withover 600indigenesinattendance. Some of the dignitaries at the meeting were a federal lawmaker, ObinnaChidoka; a former deputy governorship candidate in Anambra, Lady ChidiOnyemelukwe; andseveraldirectorsintheStatePDP Campaign Council.

