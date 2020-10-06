News

NOVA Merchant Bank appoints acting MD/CEO

NOVA Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Nath Ude as its acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective October 3, 2020 subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

 

A statement from the bank described Nath as a seasoned banker whose experience cuts across three continents in world class financial institutions. He has held several senior banking positions internationally and in Nigeria including Executive Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and recently Executive Director, Union Bank, from where he joined NOVA.

 

He started his banking career over 28 years ago with Citibank. UdehasaBSc inFinance, Masters in Business Administration, and numerous professional qualifications and attended various leadership programs at globally renowned institutions.

 

In the same vein, the bank also announced the appointment of Mrs Funke Okoya as its Executive Director, Business Development, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

 

Before her appointment, she worked as the bank’s Head of Corporate Bank. Her banking career, which commenced over 22 years ago with Ecobank Nigeria, cuts across customer services, banking operations, liability management, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking.

 

She has held senior positions in United Bank for Africa Plc, Access Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank and Emerging Africa Capital Group. Commenting on the new appointments, the Chairman, NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, stated with the experience of these versatile bankers, NOVA remains well-positioned to fulfil its vision of being a major financial solutions provider as it enters the next stage of its growth phase.

