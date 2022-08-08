News

NOVA Merchant Bank appoints directors, promotes staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank inNigeria, hasannounced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director as it elevates about 20 per cent of its workforce to various grade levels in the bank. The three new appointees are expected to strengthen the board and bring more inclusivity and diversity to the bank’s board. Mr. Chinedu Uzoho (CIS & CPIN), who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, is a top-level finance, banking and capital market professional with over 40 years of experience in the banking industry and capital market. Hehadservedontheboard of many reputable institutions and currently the Chairman of NovaMBL Securities Limited(asubsidiaryof Nova Merchant Bank Limited). Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji (BSC;FCA ;FCCA), appointed as an Independent Non- Executive Director, is an accomplishedprofessionalwith about 40years of corporate  experience gathered across several roles in professional practiceandbanking in Nigeria and the United Kingdom

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Onitiri picks form for Lagos Central Senatorial seat again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Socio-political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri is set to contest the coveted Lagos Central Senatorial seat again, come 2023. Announcing this to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said if elected, one of his priorities would be to lobby other National Assembly legislators to get special statutes for Lagos, being the economic capital of Nigeria.  […]
News Top Stories

All is not well with Northern Nigeria –Elders cry out

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Northern Elders have once again cried out over the persisting socio-economic challenges, insecurity and bloodletting ravaging the country, especially the North. The group, consisting of elder statesmen, notable politicians including past governors and legislators, met on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, under the auspices of ‘Abuja Roundtable.’ The communiqué of the group, read by […]
News

Police brutality: We’ll do justice to cases before us – Plateau panel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Musa Pam Jos The judicial panel of inquiry constituted by Governor Simon Lalong to investigate complaints of police brutality and extra- judicial killings in Plateau State has pledged to do justice to all those that would appear before it.   Chairman of the panel and retired judge of the Plateau State High Court,  Justice Philomena […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica