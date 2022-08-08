NOVA Merchant Bank appoints directors, promotes staff

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank inNigeria, hasannounced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director as it elevates about 20 per cent of its workforce to various grade levels in the bank. The three new appointees are expected to strengthen the board and bring more inclusivity and diversity to the bank’s board. Mr. Chinedu Uzoho (CIS & CPIN), who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, is a top-level finance, banking and capital market professional with over 40 years of experience in the banking industry and capital market. Hehadservedontheboard of many reputable institutions and currently the Chairman of NovaMBL Securities Limited(asubsidiaryof Nova Merchant Bank Limited). Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji (BSC;FCA ;FCCA), appointed as an Independent Non- Executive Director, is an accomplishedprofessionalwith about 40years of corporate experience gathered across several roles in professional practiceandbanking in Nigeria and the United Kingdom
Related Articles
Onitiri picks form for Lagos Central Senatorial seat again
Socio-political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri is set to contest the coveted Lagos Central Senatorial seat again, come 2023. Announcing this to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said if elected, one of his priorities would be to lobby other National Assembly legislators to get special statutes for Lagos, being the economic capital of Nigeria. […]
All is not well with Northern Nigeria –Elders cry out
Northern Elders have once again cried out over the persisting socio-economic challenges, insecurity and bloodletting ravaging the country, especially the North. The group, consisting of elder statesmen, notable politicians including past governors and legislators, met on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, under the auspices of ‘Abuja Roundtable.’ The communiqué of the group, read by […]
Police brutality: We’ll do justice to cases before us – Plateau panel
Musa Pam Jos The judicial panel of inquiry constituted by Governor Simon Lalong to investigate complaints of police brutality and extra- judicial killings in Plateau State has pledged to do justice to all those that would appear before it. Chairman of the panel and retired judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena […]
