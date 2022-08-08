NOVA Merchant Bank appoints directors, promotes staff

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank inNigeria, hasannounced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director as it elevates about 20 per cent of its workforce to various grade levels in the bank. The three new appointees are expected to strengthen the board and bring more inclusivity and diversity to the bank’s board. Mr. Chinedu Uzoho (CIS & CPIN), who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, is a top-level finance, banking and capital market professional with over 40 years of experience in the banking industry and capital market. Hehadservedontheboard of many reputable institutions and currently the Chairman of NovaMBL Securities Limited(asubsidiaryof Nova Merchant Bank Limited). Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji (BSC;FCA ;FCCA), appointed as an Independent Non- Executive Director, is an accomplishedprofessionalwith about 40years of corporate experience gathered across several roles in professional practiceandbanking in Nigeria and the United Kingdom

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...