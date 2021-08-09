Business

NOVA Merchant Bank appoints Onokpasa as executive director

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Onokpasa as Executive Director, Wholesale Bank and Treasury. In this role, he will have oversight over Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking including Energy, Power, Telecoms, Products/ Channels, Digital Banking, Treasury, Correspondent Banking and Financial Institutions.

 

This appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Onokpasa is a seasoned financial services practitioner with about three decades of experience spanning multi-currency balance sheets, foreign exchange risk hedges and trading, fixed income securities, structured trade and finance, debt raising, international trade, wholesale banking, business strategy, operations, auditing and consulting.

 

He has served as Group Treasurer and Head of Global Financial Institutions & Structured Finance in leading banks in Nigeria and oversight of African countries. He is reputed for his astute professionalism, strong leadership, execution and product innovation capabilities.

 

Onokpasa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Benin and has numerous professional qualifications including Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Member of the Chartered Institute for Securi  ties and Investment UK (MCSI), Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB).

 

He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, the Lagos Business School and Member, Institute of Directors UK (MIoD). Commenting on the new appointment, the Chairman NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza started: “The board remains committed to strengthening the talent pool of the Bank with the requisite skills and experience to drive the achievement of its strategic goals.”

 

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nath Ude, “Emmanuel’s appointmentisawelcomedevelopment aimed at deepening the management and will further enable us drive ouroverarching philosophyof “New Thinking. New Opportunities.

