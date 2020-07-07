Business

Nova Merchant Bank debut with N10bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nova Merchant Bank has announced that its ongoing N10 billion bond issuance is aimed at putting the business on a firm footing to achieve its short and long term goals.

 

According to a statement from the bank, the technology- driven financial institution is seeking to raise up to N10 billion 7-year Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bonds under its N50 billion debt issuance programme.

 

The bond has a price range of from 12 per cent to 12.50 per cent and the offer, which opened on June 30, will close on July 8, 2020.

 

 

The Managing Director/ CEO, Nova Merchant Bank, Anya Duroha, who pledged the bank’s commitment to creating superior value in the market and keeping customers at the centre of its business, noted that the bond would be invested in long-term risk assets as part of its medium-term growth strategy.

 

Nova Merchant Bank Limited is a licensed merchant bank in Nigeria rated BBB by Agusto & Co. and A+ by Datapro and the bond which is issued under a SECapproved N50billion Debt Issuance Programme is callable in five years by the bank. Speaking to shareholders at a meeting recently, the bank’s Chairman, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, noted that the bank reported a significant improvement in all the key financial indices compared to the previous year’s achievement, and attributed the growth to the successful execution of the 2019 strategic plan in line with the key pillars to position the bank as a market leader by 2025.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Short‐run impact of passenger tax on air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria last week jacked up passenger travel taxes for local and international trips with effect from August 1, 2020, even as it comes with its implications for the country’s aviation sector. Wole Shadare writes     Burden It was not unexpected but the timing of raising Passenger Service Charge (PSC) […]
Business

Onne Customs strengthens inter agency collaboration with Navy, Police

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T he Customs Area Controller in-charge of Area II Command Onne Port of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Aliyu Galadima has harped on the need for stronger collaboration with other security outfits.     A statenent by the Spokesperson of the Command disclosed that Saidu stated this at separate meetings while playing host to the […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N15bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   NSE ASI appreciated by 0.12 per cent with market breathe closing negative with 18 gainers as against 29 losers   The equities market closed yesterday positive to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: