NOVA Merchant Bank lists bond on NGX

NOVA Merchant Bank has concluded the listing of its N10 billion 7-Year Subordinated Unsecured Bond on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX). The bank, in a statement, noted that the listing was marked by the bank partaking in the closing gong ceremony held remotely with Mr. Nath Ude, MD/CEO NOVA Merchant Bank; Mr. Olumide Bolumole, Divisional Head, Listing Business, NGX Limited, Mr. Peter Ashade, Group CEO United Capital Plc, and Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, Doyen of the Nigerian capital market, in attendance.

The listing follows the recent reaffirmation by Datapro of the “A” rating on the bond and upgrade by Global Credit Rating of NOVA Merchant Bank’s Long Term Issuer Rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook. The achievement also follows the recent publication of the bank’s financial results for FY2020 in which it declared a profit after tax of N3.49 billion in 2020 compared to N1.65 billion in 2019. According to Ude, “the listing of the bond on the Nigerian stock market is a welcome development as the bank seeks to increase its participation in the capital market in the future both as an operator and an issuer.”

