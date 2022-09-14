NOVA Merchant Bank’s Okoya heads empowerment commission

Mrs Funke Okoya, an Executive Director, NOVA Merchant Bank, has been appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of the Women in Finance Ni-geria. Okoya’s appointment was announced along with four other new executives at a recent signing of the International Partnership/ Affiliation with the Women Working for Change. The Women Working for Change is an organ of the African CEO Forum, the largest international forum of the African private sector.

The newly appointed Exco Members were selected from committed Senior Executive members of the organisation and have been charged with the specific duty of chairing the Association’s five new Commission.

Mrs Okoya’s appointment as Chairperson is a major push for the capacity development of women in Nigeria and it is expected to drive initiatives that advance women’s cause, pursuit of financial literacy and inclusion for women while promoting gender parity. Speaking at the event, the Chairperson, Women in Finance Nigeria, Mrs Toyin Sanni, said: “We are very excited about the launch of these important commissions under the leadership of these dynamic senior executives as well as the election of our new national secretary all of whom served creditably, over time at WIFNG.”

Okoya, who expressed excitement at the appointment, said: “This appointment is designed to speak to the yearnings of women in Nigeria and further enrich the conversation around capacity building, provide access to finance, broaden value realisation, add relevance, recognition and network for women.”

