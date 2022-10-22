News

Novare Real Estate Africa’s investment in Nigeria hits $400m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Chairman of Novare Real Estate Africa, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, has stated that the company, over the last 10 years, has built strong portfolios of investments in Nigeria of about $400 million. Ajogwu, who stated this at the sixth anniversary celebration and unveiling of the anniversary logo in Lagos, on Thursday, said that the company would continue to invest in the industry for the country’s economic growth and development. “Today is very significant in our journey to mark six years of this particular mall and 10 years of our existence in Nigeria.

We are celebrating the sixth anniversary of this mall (Novare Lekki Mall), which has transformed the socio-economic dynamics of Sangotedo and its environs and that of Lagos. “Our malls are testaments to our capital importation drive, which helps to support the government’s desire for foreign direct investments.

For instance, this mall we celebrate today was driven by foreign direct investment valued at N31.5 billion at the time of completion. “To underscore this com- mitment as well as tap into the infrastructure development drive of the government, the Novare Group has over the last decade built a strong portfolio of investments in the real estate sector running into millions of dollars.” The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hein Du Plessis stated that Novare malls are designed to be a choice shopping destination and family recreation spot, hence the tenant mix are meticulously selected to provide an overall shopping and leisure experience for the shoppers and families.

 

Our Reporters

