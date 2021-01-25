Business

Novarick appoints Otonye Lolomari as non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Novarick Homes and Properties has approved the appointment of Mr. Otonye Tony Lolomari as a Non-Executive Director. This took effect from January 21, as the company is driven to repositions its management and business development for sustainable growth.
Lolomari brings over 24 years of industry experience which includes his position as a director of ICE Commercial Power in 2018, then moved to Chevron, Husky Energy and Schlumberger in Trinidad before joining the Novarick team. He also worked with leading companies and experts in different continents like Europe, Africa and the US.
According to Noah Ibrahim, CEO Novarick Homes, the new affiliation will position the company to make better decisions and propel the brand to a greater heights.
“We intend to continue collaborating with top professional within and outside our industry to achieve a well-rounded organisation,” he noted.
Prior to his appointment, Lolomari has contributed and rendered supports in various forms to the goals and objectives of Novarick. The strong passion for inclusion, experimentation and empowerment drives his career towards a distinguished level of proficiency.
Furthermore, Novarick Homes operates other subsidiaries in segments like Property Development, Property Investment, Property Procurement & Advisory, Joint Ventures and Facility Management. The company is also working actively to achieve number 7, 9 and 11 of the 17 World Sustainable Development Goals.
Novarick Homes and Properties is a fast-rising real estate development firm which was incorporated in 2018 and based in Lagos.
The company is also focused on bridging the housing gap by building affordable and eco-friendly communities in Nigeria.

