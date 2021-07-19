NOVA’s shareholders approve N800m dividend

Shareholders in NOVA Merchant Bank has approved the payment of N800 million as dividend for the 2020 financial year and urged the bank to continue the growth trajectory notwithstanding the current challenging macroeconomic environment.

NOVA Merchant Bank held its 4th Annual General Meeting in Lagos where shareholders commended the board and management for its impressive performance over the years and gave endorsed the dividend.

While presenting the bank’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Chairman, NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, noted that the bank reported significant improvement in all its key financial parameters in the year under consideration.

Specifically, the bank declared a profit after tax of N3.49 billion in 2020, an increase of 112 per cent compared to N1.65 billion recorded in December 2019; Gross Earnings also rose significantly by 130 per cent while profit before tax increased by 135 per cent from N1.5 billion in 2019 to N3.52 billion in the year under consideration.

Commenting on the performance, Oduoza, stated in the face of the challenges in the macroeconomic landscape, the bank was able to turn in very impressive results in the period under consideration.

He said: “On behalf of the Board and the shareholders, I will like to express my gratitude to the management and staff for sustaining the bank’s growth trajectory and delivering sterling results in such difficult times.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nath Ude, said the bank took advantage of the opportunities presented by the challenging environment. “The bank was able to provide seamless services to our customers during the lockdown period while maintaining the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

“The accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers further demonstrates the appropriateness of our business model and digital banking focus.

“To this end, we will ensure we remain ahead of changing trends to deliver value to all our stakeholders. We will continue to explore opportunities to partner with fintechs to further deepen our capabilities in this area,” he stated.

Ude explained that going forward, NOVA would focus on entrenching the right structures and creating an agile and solutionminded team capable of driving the vision and mission of the group.

