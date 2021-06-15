Novavax: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective for global use

…plans to submit data to FDA in third quarter

Biotech firm Novavax, yesterday, said its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and 90.4 per cent effective overall in a phase three clinical trial of nearly 30,000 participants across the United States and Mexico.

Novavax also explained that it remains on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month; by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the fourth quarter of 2021.

The late-stage trial, according to Novavax’s President of Research and Development, Dr. Gregory Glenn, in a statement, “confirmed that NVX-CoV2373 offers an encouraging tolerability and safety profile.

“These data show consistent; high levels of efficacy and reaffirm the ability of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 amid ongoing genetic evolution of the virus.”

Equally, the company added that the two-dose vaccine was found to be 100 per cent effective in preventing moderate and severe disease and 93 per cent effective against some variants.

The company said it plans to file for authorisation with the Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter.

“The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, muscle pain and pain at the injection site; which usually lasted no more than two or three days, the company said.

All COVID hospitalisations in the trial occurred in the placebo group,” the company said. New Telegraph gathered that the company’s shares had jumped by more than nine per cent in premarket trading.

With an abundance of vaccines already available in the United States, New Telegraph learnt that it’s possible that the government would donate the Novavax doses to other countries.

The company’s analysis evaluated 77 confirmed COVID infections among the trial’s 29,960 participants. Novavax said 63 cases of COVID were observed in the placebo group versus 14 cases observed in the group that received its two-dose vaccine, stressing that: “That resulted in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 90.4 per cent.”

Novavax said the vaccine appears to be effective against some variants; including the Alpha variant, first identified in the U.K. About 65% of the cases where sequence data was available were variants of concern, the company said.

