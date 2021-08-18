November 6 guber: Buni urges APC election c’ttee to capture Anambra

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday charged its Anambra State governorship election committee to capture the state on November 6. The Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who inaugurated the committee at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, also charged the committee to reconcile other governorship aspirants with the candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba. Speaking at the event, Buni said: “I have no doubt this powerful committee under the chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State, will make us proud and capture Anambra State to APC.

“I am glad to say with a sense of satisfaction that the growing fortunes of the party in Anambra State and the South-East geopolitical zone in general have increased our hope for victory. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the elec- tion with landslide victory. “May l call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory? We should remain resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment and beyond. “l also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra State to APC. “To the people of Anambra State, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party; we should all support the committee for a successful assignment for a brighter future and for the good of the state.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, speaking said: “I think the important thing here is that we have been carefully selected to go and talk to the people of Anambara State to market our candidate and to make promises and tell them the programmes the party has for them and also preach to them to understand the need of been a member of a national ruling party and the advantages inherent in such opportunity and to convince our people in Anambara State to vote massively for APC.”

