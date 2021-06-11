November 6 polls: Maduka denies violation of PDP aspirants’ accord

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State in the November 6 election, Dr Godwin Maduka, yesterday denied violating the agreement reached by the sixteen aspirants of the party that only N33, 000 would be used to mobilise party delegates for the primary election. It will be recalled that the aspirants shortly after a closed-door meeting with the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metu, resolved to spend N30, 000 for mobilisation of delegates and N3, 000 for lobbying of delegates. But a group known as Independent Leaders Forum yesterday accused Maduka of sharing the sum of N50, 000 to the chairman, women leader and youth leader of the 326 electoral wards in the state. According to the group in a release signed by Obinna Okafor, the body called for the disqualification of Maduka in the forthcoming primary election of the party.
Related Articles
Bode George: Why Edo should re-elect Obaseki
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged the people of Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki because the PDP candidate has devoted the last four years to the development and growth of the Big Heart state. George, in a statement he personally signed, said the visible […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari, IBB, Kalu mourn Emir of Zazzau, Idris
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in a condolence message to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State, said “with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N/Central youth group to politicians: Watch your utterances
Concerned Nigerians under the aegis of North Central Youth for Good Governance (NCYGG) have appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders in the country, to be circumspect in their utterances on sensitive issues, in order not to overheat the polity. According to the youth group, all hands must, of necessity, be on deck at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)