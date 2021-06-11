November 6 polls: Maduka denies violation of PDP aspirants’ accord

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State in the November 6 election, Dr Godwin Maduka, yesterday denied violating the agreement reached by the sixteen aspirants of the party that only N33, 000 would be used to mobilise party delegates for the primary election. It will be recalled that the aspirants shortly after a closed-door meeting with the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metu, resolved to spend N30, 000 for mobilisation of delegates and N3, 000 for lobbying of delegates. But a group known as Independent Leaders Forum yesterday accused Maduka of sharing the sum of N50, 000 to the chairman, women leader and youth leader of the 326 electoral wards in the state. According to the group in a release signed by Obinna Okafor, the body called for the disqualification of Maduka in the forthcoming primary election of the party.

