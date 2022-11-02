November healing service with Pastor Chris‘ll be supernatural – Pastor

Esteemed Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 and Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Deola Phillips, on October 30 led thousands of Christ Embassy members aimed at sensitizing the public about the forthcoming of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris which holds on November 4 and 5 from 3pm daily.

Speaking to journalists at the campaign, Pillips, who also marked her birthday today said Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a glorious event looked forward to by millions of souls across the globe because of the divine encounters many have testified to from previous editions. She said it is another opportunity for the world to experience the supernatural hands of God as there is going to be deliverance, the works of Satan will be shattered across the world, in Jesus name.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...