November healing service with Pastor Chris‘ll be supernatural – Pastor

Esteemed Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 and Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Deola Phillips, on October 30 led thousands of Christ Embassy members aimed at sensitizing the public about the forthcoming of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris which holds on November 4 and 5 from 3pm daily.

Speaking to journalists at the campaign, Pillips, who also marked her birthday today said Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a glorious event looked forward to by millions of souls across the globe because of the divine encounters many have testified to from previous editions. She said it is another opportunity for the world to experience the supernatural hands of God as there is going to be deliverance, the works of Satan will be shattered across the world, in Jesus name.

 

Our Reporters

I hold New Telegraph award in high esteem –Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed his appreciation to the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, publishers of New Telegraph for bestowing on him the newspaper’s “Outstanding Minister of the Year 2021.” Sylva will formally receive the award in Lagos on November 19 alongside other prominent Nigerians […]
Nigeria’s population census long overdue, says Lawan

…as Senate confirms NPC nominees President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Nigeria was long overdue for another population census, without which proper planning could not be achieved. The nominees confirmed by the Upper Chamber are: Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman (Nasarawa State); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi State); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti State); Hon. […]
NBA joins JUSUN to protest at National Assembly 

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Monday joined forces with members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to protest lack of financial autonomy of the judiciary at the National Assembly.   The group, which staged a peaceful protest at the main gate of  the National Assembly, decried what they described as excesses of the […]

