Now in the ‘hands of God,’ good night Diego

Football is a game globally accepted by the world. There are countries not too keen about the game but somehow, they still embrace it to at least be among the global conversation in the game. Ordinarily, countries like the USA, China, Australia, Korea, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa should not be playing football but they still have national teams at almost all levels and in the male and female categories.

In same vein, traditional footballing nations like England, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Nigeria, etc. also strive to compete in other areas apart from football especially at the Olympic Games where countries are expected to show strength in other sports disciplines. Personalities and icons make sports tick because of their overwhelming influence. The hairstyle or kits of an athlete in most cases is a style for the young ones who adore them.

Some wear jerseys of these icons with their names at the back. Some youths also adopt the attitudes of these superstars. And so, it was a sad feeling across the world when the news of the death of football legend, Diego Maradona, broke.

It came as a shock because he already survived a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November. Just few hours after his death, a minute silence was observed in his honour before Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matches and the same will happen before all other European fixtures for one week. In his country Argentina, three days of national mourning was immediately declared after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. His body lay in state at the Casa Rosada, the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, during that time. For a former footballer, not a former president, the immediate steps taken in Argentina were commendable.

Maradona played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli. In Naples, talks are on to rename the club’s stadium after Maradona who won the UEFA Cup for the Italian team. He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarterfinals. After the ‘hand of God’ goal, he went ahead to pick the ball from the centre of the pitch and dribbled past six players to score a second in the same match. It was one of the most memorable World Cup goals in history.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ossie Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona at the 1982 World Cup, said he was “a god” in Argentina, in Naples and all around the world. “He will be remembered as a genius in football,” he added. “You can see the extraordinary amount of interest that he generates.

Today’s football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could not even dream’ of being admired as much as Diego Maradona was” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC that: “Maradona made world football better. There was a banner in Argentina, one year ago, that I read that said: ‘No matter what you have done with your life, Diego, it matters what you do for our lives.'” FIFA President, Gianni Infantino said: “What Diego has done for football, for making us love this beautiful game is unique, he deserves our eternal gratitude for that.” Maradona’s image was almost bigger that the game. He was football but his legacies will remain a big boost to the game.

One can go on and on with the tributes. Nigeria’s Etim Esin was so skillful in his days that he was named African Maradona. Esin said he regretted not playing against the football legend at the USA ‘94 World Cup. Peter Rufai who led Eagles out of the tunnel at USA 94 World Cup said he was proud walking side by side with the great Maradona, who was skipper of the South American side. Anyhow one looks at it, Maradona left a big mark with his talents and overall impact in the game of football. Current players should look at his achievements.

He was almost unplayable. Though football is a team game, singlehandedly, Maradona won crucial matches for his clubs and country. Argentina will miss Maradona, the world will miss Maradona and the beautiful game, football, will miss Maradona. Nobody will forget his ‘hand of God’ goal leading to the World Cup win in 1986, and now that he is dead, the football legend is truly in the ‘hands of God.’ Good night, Diego Maradona!

Like this: Like Loading...