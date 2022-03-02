Back Page Columnist

Now, the Electoral Bill is signed

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE Comment(0)

Now that the President, Major- General Muhammadu Buhari (retired), has signed the Electoral Bill into law, it remains to be seen whether the new law will be the cure-all solution to the country’s electoral or election problems. But for intense public pressure, Buhari would most likely not have signed for the umpteenth time. What this shows is that Frederick Douglass is right when he posited that the people must fight for whatever freedom or rights they desire from their rulers.

Fela was also right when he said the people must fight for the liberties they seek to enjoy. Even as he signed, the president also demanded that the National Assembly amend a portion of the new law that he considered offensive, a view that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has lampooned as selfish and wicked. Laws alone do not make for just societies; the landscape of Nigeria is strewn with laws that are either not implemented or are simply not implementable.

Elections are not about who votes, said Josef Stalin, but who counts the votes. Even that has changed, such that neither those who vote nor those who count the votes determine the winner here in Nigeria. How the new electoral law or e-voting will do the magic of delivering credible votes remains to be seen. A trial, as they say, will convince – if not confuse – us! Electronic transfer of election results is a new terrain that this country has not travelled before, least of all mastered.

Are we prepared? Are the relevant laws and processes in place? A Judge of the Kogi State Judiciary, Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, is an authority in this area and has useful ideas that will make electronic voting achieve the desired results.

I think we need to listen to him and do the needful before we begin, again, to rue what has befallen us. Justice Omolaye-Ajileye, in a paper delivered at a specialized training for prosecutors of environmental offences jointly organized by the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Abuja, called on heads of Courts in Nigeria to amend the rules of their courts to give room for the inclusion of electronic discovery (e-discovery). In his paper captioned “Digital Evidence and E-Discovery in Prosecuting Environmental Cases”, Justice Omolaye-Ajileye stressed the importance of electronic discovery in litigations involving electronically-stored information (ESI) in this current age in facilitating effective administration of justice.

He noted that: “In this digital age characterized by the proliferation of digital devices which have facilitated the creation, storage, and communication of electronic information of all kinds, electronic discovery has become an essential and inevitable fabric of the litigation processes around the world.” According to the jurist, the emerging dominance of the information technology landscape will make the discovery of electronically- stored information (ESI) an increasingly-important tool to attain the truth in cases in our courts.

He added that with e-discovery, litigants can retrieve information from a wide range of electronic sources, including, but not limited, to social media accounts, messages, emails, documents or any other valuable data. He lamented that only the National Industrial Court has provisions guiding e-discovery in the court’s civil procedure rules while what other courts have are provisions for the inspection and discovery of hardcopy documents, which he said falls short of the requirements of e-discovery. Justice Omolaye-Ajileye considered this a great gap that demands urgent attention because, according to him, the “primary duty of the judex, through its rules, is to provide an enabling environment that will facilitate and enhance the attainment of justice”.

Speaking on the forthcoming general election, he added that the call for the incorporation of e-discovery in court rules has become more relevant and inevitable as we approach an election where, hopefully, the enabling law would provide for electronic storage and transmission of election results from polling units to collation centres.

He explained that just in the same way the extant rules of election petition tribunals provide for the inspection of election materials such as ballot papers and result sheets of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), attention will surely be focused on how to access and retrieve electronically stored results transmitted by INEC to establish or test the veracity or otherwise of the results that may be announced, a process which litigants are entitled to access.

He, therefore, called on the appropriate authorities such as INEC, the Federal High Court, and the Court of Appeal to begin to give careful and serious thought to issues of e-discovery as these may dominate electoral litigations in the forthcoming election. Food for thought! So, before we walk straight into the quagmire of e-voting and electronic transfer of results, we should plug all loopholes and be ready such that, in solving a problem, we do not create another.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Marriage: Wrong choice, a ‘killer’ pitfall

Posted on Author MICHAEL WEST

The season is here again. Adult singles are usually in frenzied mood for life partners or companions, as it were, during yuletide. Festive periods seem to spike anxiety as pressure on them by family members, parents in particular, do increase. It is legitimate to be married, happy and be fulfilled, but this ultimate life attainment […]
Back Page Columnist

Can Buhari be a Gorbachev?

Posted on Author IKE ABONYI

“If what you have done yesterday still looks big to you, you haven’t done much today” – Mikhail Gorbachev. Who is a Gorbachev? That was the man who as President presided over the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) into 15 Sovereign nations and found himself come down from his large kingdom […]
Back Page Columnist

Insecurity: Patriotic counsel for Mr. President

Posted on Author Salisu Ibrahim

    The nation was taken aback recently when President Muhammadu Buhari openly reprimanded his Service Chiefs that he would no longer condone excuses for the unending insecurity in the country.   As it will be recalled, precisely on Thursday, June 19, President Buhari, in obvious symbolic move to restore public confidence in his administration’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica