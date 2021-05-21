NPA: Accountants seek suspension of acting MD

As the Federal Government commences probe of the suspended Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, a group of accountants under the aegis of Data Centre for Rural Development, has faulted the process, saying it is wrong to single out only the managing director.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Coordinating Director, Moses Uvomata, said it was wrong to have appointed the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mohammed Bello-Koko, to act as the managing director while Usman is being probed. According to him, the head of every organisation and the board/management are jointly and severally responsible for all acts of right/wrong doing in that organisation. But someone must be professionally and directly responsible.

He said: “Why should the Nigerian government suspend the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman of the Nigerian Ports Authority and keep the Executive Director of Finance and Admin, Mohammed Bello- Koko (who is responsible for initiating remittances in question)? And why should a member of the board, Suleiman Auwalu (Director of Marine Services in MOT) head the probe panel? “If the ED, Finance, had implemented the right ERP solution, these figures will come out automatically.” While calling on the Federal Government to also change the head of the probe panel, he advised NPA to acquire the necessary ERP solution after the probe.

