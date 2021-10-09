News

NPA appoints 3 port managers, redeploys others

In its bid to rejig port operational efficiency and become the maritime hub in Africa, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the appointment of three new port mangers. The authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija listed the new appointees as Yitnoe Stanley Magaji, technical assistant, marine and operations to managing director as port manager, Onne Port, while Buba Jibril formerly traffic manager, Lagos Port moves to Tin Can Island Port as port manager and Ovbude Nelson Uwaifo, former traffic manager, Dangote Jetty, now port manager, Calabar Port.

Also, Alakija said that the former Port Manager, Tin Can Island Port, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, was moved to corporate headquarters as assistant general manager, port engineering, while Dantsoho M. Abubakar, former port manager, Onne, now becomes technical assistant to the managing director, special duties.

Other appointments include Okaga Charles Bamidele, principal manager, traffic, who becomes technical assistant, marine and operations to the managing director; Leoso Akintunde Oladipo, principal nanager, traffic, Lagos Port assumes duty as traffic manager Lagos Port Complex, while Aliyu Abubakar, principal manager, traffic Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, takes over as traffic manager, Dangote Jetty, Lekki. Alakija noted that the appointments were with immediate effect

