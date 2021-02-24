News

NPA bars consignees from returning empty containers to port directly

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

 

 

As an electronic callup system for trucks scheduled to commence on February 27, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that consignees would no longer be allowed to drop empty containers into the port directly.

 

It added that shipping companies must provide holding bays for their empty containers, where arrangements would be made to transport them to the port. It stressed that shipping companies must provide empty container holding bays with 65 per cent of volumes of cargoes they brought into the country in order to address the problem of empty containers laden trucks congesting the port roads.

 

According to the Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, compliance with the empty container policy would be part of the requirements for the annual validation of shipping lines that would be licensed to call Nigerian ports.

 

She noted: “We have directed every shipping com    pany that their container holding bays must be 65 per cent of the volume of cargo they bring in. If a shipping company brings 20,000 boxes annually, so the volume of your empty container will be 65 per cent of the volumes of cargo you bring in.

 

“We have made it very clear that part of the annual registration due for the shipping liners is tied to the utilisation of empty containers for consignees to drop containers with them. All empty containers must be dropped at shipping companies holding bays and at that point importers and agents will access their deposits.”

 

Bala-Usman, however, said that the big shipping lines such as Maersk Line had been complying with the directive, saying that NPA would not allow vested interests to thwart its effort at resolving the Apapa gridlock.

 

According to her, arrangements had been made to ensure the full deployment of the e-call up system on the scheduled date; Bala-Usman disclosed that eight truck parks had been approved for the electronic call-up system.

She stressed that the authority had also empowered officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to impound any truck found parking indiscriminately on roads in Apapa from February 27.

The managing director noted that trucks must be called upon using the electronic call-up system before it could gain access into the port.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Prosecute Magu for fraud – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the revelations of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, […]
News

FG: NIN registration mandatory for Diplomatic Corps members, others  

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

The Federal government on Sunday said the on going National Identification Number (NIN) is also mandatory for members of Diplomatic Corps and other lawful foreigners in Nigeria. To this effect,  the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami has directed that a NIN enrollment centre be set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. […]
News

Ado Sanusi exits Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Captain Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following nearly a four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the brilliant aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life was yet unknown as New Telegraph’s effort to reach him on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica