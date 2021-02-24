NPA bars consignees from returning empty containers to port directly

As an electronic callup system for trucks scheduled to commence on February 27, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that consignees would no longer be allowed to drop empty containers into the port directly.

It added that shipping companies must provide holding bays for their empty containers, where arrangements would be made to transport them to the port. It stressed that shipping companies must provide empty container holding bays with 65 per cent of volumes of cargoes they brought into the country in order to address the problem of empty containers laden trucks congesting the port roads.

According to the Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, compliance with the empty container policy would be part of the requirements for the annual validation of shipping lines that would be licensed to call Nigerian ports.

She noted: “We have directed every shipping com pany that their container holding bays must be 65 per cent of the volume of cargo they bring in. If a shipping company brings 20,000 boxes annually, so the volume of your empty container will be 65 per cent of the volumes of cargo you bring in.

“We have made it very clear that part of the annual registration due for the shipping liners is tied to the utilisation of empty containers for consignees to drop containers with them. All empty containers must be dropped at shipping companies holding bays and at that point importers and agents will access their deposits.”

Bala-Usman, however, said that the big shipping lines such as Maersk Line had been complying with the directive, saying that NPA would not allow vested interests to thwart its effort at resolving the Apapa gridlock.

According to her, arrangements had been made to ensure the full deployment of the e-call up system on the scheduled date; Bala-Usman disclosed that eight truck parks had been approved for the electronic call-up system.

She stressed that the authority had also empowered officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to impound any truck found parking indiscriminately on roads in Apapa from February 27.

The managing director noted that trucks must be called upon using the electronic call-up system before it could gain access into the port.

