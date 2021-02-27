NPA blames agencies for snubbing presidential executive order at port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has accused some Federal Government’s agencies operating at the seaports of frustrating the executive order signed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. The presidential executive order is to ensure 24-hour port operations and synergy among such agencies. However, the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, said in Lagos that apart from the NPA, other agencies had refused to obey the executive order, saying that no sanction had been handed down to them. She noted that the attitude of the agencies had been reported to the Presidential Council on Ease of Doing Business chaired by Osinbajo but no sanction had been given to the errant agencies.

She recalled that while Osinbajo was serving as Acting President in 2017, he signed an Executive Order on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment and directed the resumption of 24-hour operations at the Apapa port. He also banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land and sea ports in Nigeria.

Bala-Usman said: “If you recall there is an Executive Order that was signed by the Vice President which directed all agencies of government to conduct inspection (of containers) in one location and that Executive Order was signed in 2017. “Certain agencies of government have not complied and one of the things we have said is sanctioning for noncompliance of an Executive Order that was released cannot be done by the Nigerian ports.

“If an agency of government violates an executive order signed by the Vice President, I believe the Vice President and indeed the Presidency should sanction that agency for non-compliance but that has not been done. The Executive Order sought to have all agencies do inspection in one location hence consignees don’t have to have multiple areas of inspection.

