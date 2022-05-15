NPA boss vows to revive Eastern ports, automate industry

…set to deploy 2nd truck e-call-up app

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Bello Koko yesterday stated that the Ports Authority Management under his watch will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the Nigerian seaports that are in poor state now are revived, specifically the Eastern ports.

Mr. Koko who disclosed this in an interactive session with maritime journalists in Lagos, disclosed that the Ports Authority has commenced rehabilitating of some the seaports already, saying the key legacy he wants to leave behind is ensuring that Nigeria ports are fully rehabilitated to modern seaports so that they will become attractive to shipowners.

“The essence is to attract more ships to our ports, which will bring down the cost of shipping and eventually lead to a fall in the cost of goods in the market.”

The Managing Director noted that the main business of NPA is to ensure trade facilitation, saying that it is against this backdrop that when he assumed office about 11 months ago, he started engaging all the stakeholders to get their cooperation and their buy-in to the vision of the new management.

He restated the readiness of the NPA for the take off of the Lekki Deep Seaport, saying the Federal Government is determined to establish more deep seaports in the country to enable Nigerians have options, as well as to recapture the country’s lost cargoes to the neighbouring countries and reclaim its rightful position as the hob of maritime sea trade in the West and Central Africa.

According to him, apart from the Lekki Deep seaport, there are other deep seaports coming up in Badagry, Ibom in Akwa Ibom State and another one in Bonny, Rivers State. He assured that the port access road to the Lekki Deep Seaport is being taken care of by the Federal Government, adding that work on the project would soon commence.

He also disclosed that the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amachi before leaving office recently ensured that the linking of the Lekki port to the Lagos-Ibadan rail is on the front burner.

Mr. Koko further announced that the concession of five terminals in Nigerian ports have already expired, saying that at the time the concession agreements were signed with the Concessionaires years ago, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act had not come into place.

“So as the game has changed, we are asking the Concessionaires to make financial commitment on what they will contribute to the revitalization of the ports where they are operating. So, what we have just done was a six months extension, a period in which we are expecting them to come forward with what they can offer for the development of the port.

The re-concessioning of the terminals or renewal of the existing concessions will take place soon,” he stated. Mr. Koko noted that his management is determined to ensure the full automation of the Nigerian port industry, saying the International Maritime Organisation, (IMO) had actually mandated all the seaports across the world to deploy IT infrastructure for full automation of the port systems.

And on the part of NPA, he stated that the organization is on the verge of deploying the Port Community System, which is one of the most important things currently in the port industry around the world. The NPA boss also disclosed that he would sonn create a second app for the Nigerian ports electronic call-up system, otherwise known as ETOall, saying the essence is for competition and as a second option for customers, as well as to serve as what can be fall back to in case of a breakdown of the first app.

He noted that the major complaint of the stakeholders on the operation of the e-callup system is extortion, a challenge which the Ports Authority to tackling by insisting that there must be a schedule of those who will be at the Checkpoints any day, a proper delineation of the roles of the Check Points, and the number of the check points must known so that if there are complaints of act of misdemeanor or extortion, the person and the checkpoint involved could be easily identified and dealt with appropriately. Mr. Koko further noted: “But you will all agree with me that the worse situation under the ETO scheme is far better than the pre-ETO situation.”

He said the little challenges of ETO is normal for any change agent which ETO represents in the Nigerian port industry as those who have been benefiting from the messy old order will definitely fight against the change. He disclosed that the ETO will be extended to the Lekki Port when the port becomes operational in September this year

