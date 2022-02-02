NPA burdened by decaying port infrastructure

Insufficient fund has compelled the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to explore alternative sources outside its traditional port service to attend to its decaying port infrastructure, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

There are indications that most of the quay aprons at Tin Can Island, Onne, Delta and Calabar ports infrastructure are collapsing as the weight of containers at the terminals has put pressure on the port structures. Quay apron is the area in front of a wharf shed on which cargo is lifted to the terminal. Rivers and Lagos ports were constructed over 100 year ago, while Tincan Island Port was constructed in 1977 and, since then, no major maintenance or reconstruction has been done on their quay aprons to fortify them. Although some rehabilitation works have been carried out by NPA and APMT, Tincan Island has been worst hit by crumpling infrastructure.

Breakdown

For instance, the quay aprons at Five Star Logistics Terminal, Josepdam Port Services Limited and Tin Can Island Container Terminal have been affected. Findings revealed that two portions of the quay apron at the Five Star Logistics Terminal have already caved in with the sand-fill washing down into the lagoon from one of the collapsed portions. Similarly, a portion of the quay apron at Josepdam also caved in when one of its cranes was working. At TICT, it was learnt that the quay could no longer stand the pressure despite partial repairs and subsequent collapse. Worried by the level of delapidation, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, revealed that the facilities at Tin Can Island, Onne, Delta and Calabar ports infrastructure had collapsed and require funds for repair. Notwithstanding, he said that both Tin Can and Lagos ports would not be expanded in terms of land mass as this will imply taking over people’s homes, offices and pay compensations.

Issue

Currently, he said the quay walls at Lagos and Tincan Island ports had design limitations of 14 meters, making it impossible to dredge the channel and quays below 13.5 metres. The managing director said that the governments of Frenchspeaking countries in Africa fund the dredging of their ports, whereas in Nigeria, NPA is responsible for funding its ports, which put a lot of strain on its resources and capacity to invest in critical port infrastructure. He said: “We are facing decaying port infrastructure. Sections of the quay aprons or walls at Tin Can Island Port, Onne, Delta and Calabar ports are collapsing and require huge funds to repair them. “With the increasing pressure to remit more revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation, it has become very difficult to have sufficient funds to attend to these decaying facilities, hence the need to explore alternative funding sources outside the traditional port service offerings.”

Way out

To address the challenges, Bello-Koko said that NPA’s management had started exploring alternative ways to boost the revenue of the agency. The managing director explained that NPA was in discussions with multilateral financial institutions like the French Development Agency (AFD) African Development Bank (AfDB), European Investment Bank (EIB) and Sanlam Infraworks (a Central Bank of Nigeria-approved fund manager for InfraCorp) to access long term low-interest credit for port infrastructure upgrades and expansion. Besides, he noted that the Authority was currently considering granting terminal operators the option to rebuild the dilapidated port, while NPA, in turn, amortises and extend the tenure of the terminal operators leases. Also, he said that NPA had a lot of high value landed properties in Onne, Snake Island and Takwa Bay that were designated free trade zones and mostly allocated, but with poor arterial road network and other infrastructure to make them attractive for private investments, which would bring good revenue to the Authority and Federal Government. He added: “A committee was set up to explore the best way to do it. Do we reconstruct the ports in Lagos, maintaining the same quay walls at the same depth? Or should we deepen it? A consultant has been engaged to look at the whole of Tincan and Apapa and look at where there are the physical deficiencies in terms of the integrity of quay walls; what are the civil engineering works that need to be done and what needs to be done to modernise the ports in terms of physical infrastructure before the IT infrastructure will be discussed. “We also look at the funding options. NPA is currently looking around for multilateral agencies that would fund such projects. We do not have approval for it, but we are only being proactive, trying to look at the funding options. “Do you first of all, get a multilateral agency to fund it on behalf of Federal Government/ NPA and you pay them or do you get the multilateral agencies to fund the terminal operators or do you ask the terminal operators to fund it and then you amortise overtime or you extend the tenure of their leases? But whatever the terminal operators bring, we will have to sit down and look at it.”

Last line

The Federal Government should provide intervention fund for the rehabilitation of its decaying infrastructure where it generates huge revenue daily.

