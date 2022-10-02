NPA concludes port concession agreement, seeks approval from FG

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has concluded the concession agreement with five terminal operators that have expired.

The authority noted that the agreement would be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval and renewal.

Speaking over the weekend when the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, undertook a familiarisation tour on the agency, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that the agreement would be submitted before the close of work on Tuesday, October 2, 2022.

According to him, discussions among some terminal operators were inconclusive while some terminal operators were yet to give necessary feedback to the authority.

However, Bello-Koko lamented the 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the nation’s seaports, saying it had affected efficient cargo inspection as manual cargo examination was cumbersome and inefficient.

He stressed that the terminal operators had expressed desire to purchase, maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports while Customs will operate it.

According to him: “If scanners are provided, it will make Nigerian seaports more competitive and preferred destinations for cargoes in West and Central Africa.

“Manual examination of cargoes in our ports due to absence of scanners is inefficient, not sustainable, cumbersome and can’t make our port competitive.

Terminal operators have, however, expressed readiness to purchase and maintain the scanners but the equipment will be maintained by the service. This will make our port more efficient, competitive and efficient in the sub-region.”

Bello-Koko in his presentation to the minister, said that the nation’s seaports needed to explore alternative source of power generation to the seaport because of the rising cost of power generation to the seaports.

He called for the reconstruction of the collapsed quay apron at the Tin-Can Island port and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard.

He said: “Matters requiring urgent attention include the reconstruction of the quay apron at Tin Can Island Port complex and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard Ltd. Reconstruction of collapsed berth at Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and fencing of common user port facility in-line with specification of International Ships and Ports Facility (ISPS), code.

“Also, reconstruction of collapsed breakwater at Delta port and rising cost of power generation (electricity) in the port and the need to commence procurement of alternative source of power.”

