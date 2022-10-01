NPA concludes port concession agreement, seeks approval from FG

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has concluded the concession agreement with five terminal operators that have expired.

The authority noted that the agreement would be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval renewal.

Speaking over the weekend when the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, conducted a familiarisation tour on the agency, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that the agreement would be submitted before the close of work on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

According to him, discussions among some terminal operators were inconclusive while some terminal operators were yet to give necessary feedback to the authority.

However, Bello-Koko lamented the 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the nation’s seaports, saying it had affected efficient cargo inspection as manual cargo examination is cumbersome and inefficient.

He stressed that the terminal operators had expressed desire to purchase, maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports while Customs will operate it.

