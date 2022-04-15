News

NPA consolidates growth of container vessel traffic at Onne Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Withthesuccessfulberthing today of MV LADY JANE, a vessel with a length overall of 295 metres and a draft of 12 metres at the WACT Terminal in Onne Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has again proven its readiness to consolidate on the growth of container vessel traffic in the eastern ports. The game-changing attributeof thisfeatisthatthevessel, which sailed in from Majuro in the Marshall Islands is discharging 840 TEUS and loading 1,060 TEUS 50% of which are agricultural commodities Cashew nuts, Sesameseed, CassiaToraseedetc.

This is coming on the heelsof thereceptionatOnne Port of the first-ever exportladen barge containing 120 TEUs of Cocoa to Belgium via Cotonou earlier this year. This is a testament to the unwavering resolve of the NPA to promote exports and support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria at positioning the non-oil sector as a revenue earner.

Although Onne Port Complex has traditionally been known as a logistics hub for Oil and Gas services, the implementation of fresh initiatives deployed by the Bello Koko administration had resulted in a 30% increase in container traffic at the close of the year 2021. Whilst the historic berthing of the MV Maersk Stadelhorn, a 300 metres LOA container vessel earlier on the 15th of August, 2020 tested the navigability of the channel, MV Lady Jane has proven the capability of the channel for sustained container vessel traffic. Speaking to stakeholders who came to welcome the vesselwhichberthedatabout 3pm on April 13, the NPA Managing Director Mohammed Bello Koko, said: “What this milestone signpost is the fact the initiatives of the Authority gearedtowards repositioning the eastern ports for productivity are yielding results and that Onne Port Complex is fast becoming an attraction for container vessel traffic.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CJN to swear in 18 Court of Appeal Judges Monday

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad will on Monday swear-in 18 judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal had been approved. Among those to be sworn in is Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. Justice Banjoko will, however, be remembered for sentencing former governors of […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Kanu, Igboho: FG new thinking on political solution, way to go-Ohanaeze, Adebanjo

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi and Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have welcomed a political solution to the cases of Yoruba agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (alias Sunday Igboho) and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu. They were reacting to comments by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami […]
News Top Stories

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, 2 others bag life imprisonment for kidnapping

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and two others, for kidnapping a businessman and Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu. Evans was convicted and sentenced alongside Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica