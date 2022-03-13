Business

NPA flags-off Ikorodu export processing terminal

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

In keeping with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to diversify the national economy and reduce dependence on oil exports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) weekend flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal, situated in Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State.

 

The event is coming ahead of the official launch of the 10 certified Export Processing Terminals, spread across Lagos and Ogun states. Speaking at the Ibeshe-Ikorodu facility, designated as EssLibra Terminal, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, implored all agencies involved in the export processing value chain to deploy adequate personnel and work in synergy, to ensure efficiency and quick turnaround in the processing of export cargoes.

 

Whilst commending the management of EssLibra for the quality of facilities at the terminal, he assured them of the readiness of NPA to remove all impediments against the seamless handling of locally manufactured exports and agro-allied commodities.

 

Bello Koko charged the management of the terminal to resist the temptation to veer off export processing for which the facility was built, as the rationale is to have a one stop shop where all inspection, consolidation and stuffing of export-bound cargo will be conducted in a synchronized manner in order to eliminate all the delays that hitherto rendered Nigeria’s non-oil exports uncompetitive.

 

Speaking further, Bello Koko said that the NPA management under his watch would effectively implement all government policies geared towards the promotion of exports, as well as strengthening indigenous capacity through the promotion of local content.

 

“We took cognizance of local content in the certification process of this terminal, and this is why I expect the host community to take ownership of this terminal and support its operations, in view of the multiplier benefits to the host community,” he said.

 

Whilst conducting the NPA management team on a tour of the terminal, the Managing Director of EssLibra Nigeria Limited, Mr. Yemi Adunola, thanked the Authority and its technical partners, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), for their unalloyed support. He pledged his company’s readiness to render efficient services and a commitment to continuous improvement through sustained investments in human capital and requisite technology.

 

The EssLibra Terminal is an integrated logistics off-dock terminal, ready for all export activities such as stuffing, on-site customs clearance and barging services. The terminal covers an area of 120,000sqm that includes an Export Processing Zone, Trailer Park, RoRo facility and Fuel Dump. The operator is offering over 100 dedicated trucks, 7 barges, 2 cranes and 8 container handlers, among other on-demand cargo equipment

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC […]
Business

Gloom: Nigeria in danger of bankruptcy

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

According to the Joint World Bank-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries released in Q1 2021, a country’s debt service to revenue threshold should not exceed 23 per cent. Nigeria recorded 83 per cent in 2020 interest payment to revenue ratio. This implies that out of every N100 that Nigerian earned in 2020, N83 was […]
Business

StanChart partners Truera to tackle unjust bias in AI

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Standard Chartered has partnered with Truera, a US based startup, to use their model intelligence platform to improve model quality and increase trust by analysing models and helping to identify and eliminate unjust biases in the decision-making process. The bank is an active proponent of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica