NPA, FMWH fret as huge refuse takes over port roads

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) have expressed dissatisfaction as heaps of waste have piled up on the port road corridors, leading to gridlock. It was gathered that contractors of the road beautification have been unable to commence work alongside with the construction due to indiscriminate dumping of all manner of waste along the Berger Auto Market down to Liverpool axis of the Apapa – Oshodi Road.

The two government agencies lamented that the waste disposal along the road has affected the proposed beautification of the corridor, which was in the original master plan of the construction work as executed by Messrs Dangote Limited. After joint inspection of the road by the ministry and NPA, officials, the Port Manager at TCIPC, Mallam Buba Jubrin said that all hands must be on deck to address the anomalies, noting that the road must be completed on time. The port manager assured his guests that the managing director of the authority would be notified of the situation in order to swiftly clear the refuse from the road in conjunction with the relevant bodies of the state government. According to him, ‘‘NPA would work closely with the ministry and the Lagos State Government in addressing the bad condition of the corridor.’’ He noted that the setbacks could be attributed to lack of collaboration between the contractors and NPA, adding that the port authority was not carried along in the ongoing project. Also, Jubrin noted that since the elections are over, the next line of action should be the completion of the project. He stressed the need for the government officials and the various contractors to make progress on the road, adding that the synergy would solve the anomalies. Also, the Director, Highway, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. Umar Bakare, noted that the project runs from Gbagada, saying much progress had been recorded in that axis. Bakare added that the projects are in phases but maintained that the port corridor has been discouraging with the arbitrary disposal of refuse.