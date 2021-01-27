Business

NPA forces liners to use holding bay for empty containers

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that empty containers could only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto platform.

 

Also, the authority said that the electronic truck callup system designed for the management of truck movement to the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin Can Island Ports would become operational from February, 2021.

 

The authority’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, said in a statement that it was the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the port, noting that all cargo owners had to do was to drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company which would make necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the port.

 

The assistant general manager stressed that non-compliance with the use of Eto and its guidelines would lead to denial of access into the ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/ operating licence.

 

He added that all trucks doing business at the ports in Lagos would be required to park at the approved truck parks until they were called up into the port through a new app called Eto.

 

Nasiru said that the application would be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th February 2021.

 

“Therefore, all transporters, truck owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up at http://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them to register accordingly.

 

